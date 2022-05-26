Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up to $12.34

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $12.93. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 1,976 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.70 and a beta of -0.85.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 388,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 144,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 119,563 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.