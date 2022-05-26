Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Moody’s worth $294,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Shares of MCO opened at $291.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $276.79 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

