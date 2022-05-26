Morgan Stanley Cuts Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Price Target to $25.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FHTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

FHTX opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $495.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.13. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,124.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

