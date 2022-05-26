Morgan Stanley Cuts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $163.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.36.

MMC stock opened at $152.49 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 162,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after buying an additional 82,732 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 375,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,050,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

