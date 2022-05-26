Morgan Stanley Cuts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $181.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.47.

Shares of TRV opened at $173.59 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average is $168.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

