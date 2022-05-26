Morgan Stanley Cuts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $72.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XEL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $75.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after acquiring an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.