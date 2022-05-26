Morgan Stanley Lowers Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PUBGY. Barclays downgraded Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($81.91) to €78.00 ($82.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Publicis Groupe to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €58.00 ($61.70) to €70.50 ($75.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.15) to €63.00 ($67.02) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.88.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

