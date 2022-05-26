Morgan Stanley Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $97.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.33.

AEE opened at $95.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.06. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $574,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

