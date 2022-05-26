Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $240.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.36.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $213.44 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $199.24 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

