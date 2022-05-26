Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up to $32.03

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $34.02. Movado Group shares last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 1,356 shares.

MOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $205.98 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Movado Group by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

