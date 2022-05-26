MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 2,328.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS MPXOF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,801. MPX International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
MPX International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MPX International (MPXOF)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MPX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.