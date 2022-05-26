Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Update

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPLY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. Mr Price Group has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $17.94.
Mr Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr Price Group (MRPLY)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.