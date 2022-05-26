Multiplier Achieves Market Cap of $9,029.80 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $9,029.80 and approximately $17.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,793.36 or 0.68207639 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00511358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 421.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

