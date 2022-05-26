MultiVAC (MTV) 1-Day Volume Hits $441,241.00

MultiVAC (MTV) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. MultiVAC has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $441,241.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MultiVAC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,374.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002123 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MTV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiVAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MultiVAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MultiVAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MultiVAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.