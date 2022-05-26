Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,286.54

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,286.54 ($16.19) and last traded at GBX 1,282.08 ($16.13), with a volume of 85000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,274 ($16.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,247.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Melhuish acquired 939 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($15.98) per share, with a total value of £11,925.30 ($15,006.04). Also, insider Alexandra Mackesy bought 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,256 ($15.80) per share, for a total transaction of £29,390.40 ($36,983.01).

Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

