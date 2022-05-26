Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $146.64 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.03.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

