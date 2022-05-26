Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,694 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter.

IYC stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $87.51.

