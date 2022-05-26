Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,976 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

