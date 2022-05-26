Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

FMHI stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

