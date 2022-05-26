Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGHG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 873.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

IGHG opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

