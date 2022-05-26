Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

General Motors stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

