Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 318,984 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 554,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 481,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

