Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 179 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,342,000. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,349,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,846,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.