Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 2,313 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $6,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $134.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

