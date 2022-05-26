Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 2,538 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $68.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

