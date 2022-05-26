Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $1.00. 1,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

About Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF)

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotech and life sciences company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for treating mental health problems. It develops therapies for veterans, emergency medical service providers, post-traumatic stress disorder, and frontline workers, as well as provides digital health platform and therapeutics; and mental health solutions.

