N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Receives $16.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NABL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 464,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 188.84. N-able has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $16.00.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. N-able had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

