Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
