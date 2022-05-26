Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBRV shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

