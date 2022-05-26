National Bank Financial Comments on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

