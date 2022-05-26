National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 157,382 shares.The stock last traded at $40.05 and had previously closed at $40.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

