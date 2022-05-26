National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $58.87. 3,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,605. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $69.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

