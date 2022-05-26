National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

NYSE NPK traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 39,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $482.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $104.63.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

