NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Stake Trimmed by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,168 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWG. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.22) to GBX 360 ($4.53) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.62.

Shares of NYSE:NWG traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 54,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,250. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.