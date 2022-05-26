Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $158.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,248. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.80. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $121.32 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

