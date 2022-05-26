Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vista Outdoor worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 113,607 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,052 shares of company stock valued at $566,705 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.78.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 61,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,951. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.