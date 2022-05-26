Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,404,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,177,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.76. The company had a trading volume of 61,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.27.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

