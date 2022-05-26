Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 209 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 2.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $20,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WST stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $305.50. 11,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.58. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.12 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

