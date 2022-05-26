Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 76,018 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,790 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,018 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,657,000 after buying an additional 1,251,948 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $42,966,000 after buying an additional 1,053,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $133,342,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,860 shares of company stock valued at $815,983 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 162,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

