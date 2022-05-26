Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 2,817 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 102,197 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 883,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UVV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,622. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

