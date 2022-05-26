Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $521,362,000 after purchasing an additional 324,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Adobe by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,196,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $678,760,000 after purchasing an additional 305,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADBE traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $408.60. 105,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.
ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
