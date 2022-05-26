Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $521,362,000 after purchasing an additional 324,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Adobe by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,196,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $678,760,000 after purchasing an additional 305,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $408.60. 105,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.