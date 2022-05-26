Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TFI International by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TFI International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFII traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.06. 36,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFII. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

