Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Bruker comprises approximately 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bruker by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,375 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,434,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bruker by 29.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,001,000 after purchasing an additional 451,147 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,917,000 after buying an additional 556,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after buying an additional 27,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.47. 10,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,480. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

