Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,734,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 66,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $136.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,588. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.35 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.04 and its 200 day moving average is $149.78.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.