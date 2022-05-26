Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up about 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of Omnicell worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,509. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average of $146.01.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

