NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.35

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.
NCC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCC Group (NCCGF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.