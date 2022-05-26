NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Update

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NCC Group stock remained flat at $$2.35 during midday trading on Thursday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.
