NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Update

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NCC Group stock remained flat at $$2.35 during midday trading on Thursday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

