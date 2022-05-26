Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $38,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.34 and a beta of 1.06. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $137.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -331.18%.

KALU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,471,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,993,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after buying an additional 113,130 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

