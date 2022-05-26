NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

NetEase has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24. NetEase has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in NetEase by 175.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 46.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

