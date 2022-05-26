NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.73 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

NTES opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. NetEase has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 40.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in NetEase by 5.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

