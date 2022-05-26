NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.73 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in NetEase by 84.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $246,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in NetEase by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

